Alerus Financial NA Has $6.46 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $20,755,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,846,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 236,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,819,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total transaction of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 883 shares of company stock worth $1,646,347. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,764.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,690.34 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,159.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alerus Financial NA Has $6.46 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/alerus-financial-na-has-6-46-million-stake-in-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.