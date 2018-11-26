Alerus Financial NA Has $77.52 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $242.01 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.42 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

