Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Holdings Boosted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 270,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,096,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,376 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $120.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn-holdings-boosted-by-verity-asset-management-inc.html.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.