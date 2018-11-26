Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,787,267.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 48.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.24. 145,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $393.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

