Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital restated an in-line rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.09.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $105.21 and a 1 year high of $181.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $393.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,787,267.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 554,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

