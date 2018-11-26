Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Allergan makes up 1.2% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Allergan worth $34,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 747.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,931 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $153.61 on Monday. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

