Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of AON worth $62,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in AON by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in AON by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in AON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,250,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,583 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in AON by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on AON from $165.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

AON opened at $161.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $166.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,860,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

