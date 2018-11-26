Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,176 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 876,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,176 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $67,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

NYSE BAX opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total value of $1,363,583.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

