ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

SDOG stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $41.57 and a 12 month high of $49.27.

