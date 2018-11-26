Alsea SAB de CV (ALSSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of ALSSF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.32. 1,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,584. Alsea SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

About Alsea SAB de CV

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio comprises Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, The Cheesecake Factory, Italianni's, Vips, El Portón, Foster's Hollywood, Cañas y Tapas, LAVACA, and Archie´s.

