Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.13.

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 75.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 249,369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 112,872 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 100.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 177.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR opened at $29.50 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.