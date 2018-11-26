Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 1.6% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 432,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Corning by 6.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Corning by 21.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,164.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,532.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,247 shares of company stock worth $1,625,104 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

GLW opened at $31.17 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

