Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 196,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 343.1% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 96.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $75.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

