Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $1.02 Million in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 296.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paul A. Friedman acquired 4,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.00 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves acquired 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

MDGL opened at $113.38 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $325.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

