American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.77% of American Campus Communities worth $43,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.
American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.
American Campus Communities Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
