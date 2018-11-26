American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.77% of American Campus Communities worth $43,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/american-campus-communities-inc-acc-shares-bought-by-fil-ltd.html.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.