American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 709,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 486,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 461,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 32.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 103,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 3,650 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $100,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 63,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,816. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Roth Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $25.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -0.10. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

