American Century Companies Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in MarineMax Inc (HZO)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,778 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 262,266 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in MarineMax by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 458,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 197,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,949,000 after acquiring an additional 183,082 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZO opened at $21.11 on Monday. MarineMax Inc has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $569.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $259,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,228.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,513. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ifs Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

