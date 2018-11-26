American Century Companies Inc. Sells 19,964 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.13% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,462,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 35,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $2,453,316.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,905 shares of company stock worth $12,061,725 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EBS opened at $71.15 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

