AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67,691 shares during the quarter. Continental Building Products makes up 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Continental Building Products worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 94,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its holdings in Continental Building Products by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 112,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter.

In other Continental Building Products news, Director Edward M. Bosowski bought 1,500 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $41.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE CBPX opened at $28.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.01. Continental Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

