AMI Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 7.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMI Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/ami-investment-management-inc-trims-holdings-in-schwab-us-large-cap-etf-schx.html.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.