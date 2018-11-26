AMI Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,425 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 7.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $70.50.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
