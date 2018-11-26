Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 107,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $716,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Amphenol stock opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/amphenol-co-aph-shares-sold-by-westpac-banking-corp.html.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.