Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Gap Down to $51.62

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.51, but opened at $51.62. Anadarko Petroleum shares last traded at $52.22, with a volume of 150451 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,443,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,198,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 350.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 192.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,754,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:APC)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

