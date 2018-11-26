Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.