Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (FC) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Franklin Covey posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FC shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NYSE FC opened at $22.11 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $307.73 million, a PE ratio of -42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Franklin Covey by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

