Analysts Expect Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). Immunomedics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative net margin of 12,701.21% and a negative return on equity of 85.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Immunomedics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

IMMU stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 931,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,203. Immunomedics has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 13.45. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

