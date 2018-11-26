Analysts Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) PT at $15.45

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th.

MDRX opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,012.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $12,229,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 33.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,029,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

