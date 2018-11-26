Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Price Target at $113.20

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $39,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 12,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,410,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,653 shares of company stock worth $6,973,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $219,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $224,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $224,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.00. 21,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $241.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

