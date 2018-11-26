Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Price Target at $23.75

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.93. 33,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,412. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 3.03.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,296,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,598,000 after buying an additional 512,844 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.