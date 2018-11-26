Analysts Set LEG Immobilien AG (LEG) Price Target at $107.98

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.98 ($125.56).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Commerzbank set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

LEG stock traded up €1.20 ($1.40) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €99.10 ($115.23). 94,770 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

