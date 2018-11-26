Analysts Set Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Price Target at $67.17

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.19. 1,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,584. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 167.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 773.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $207,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 95.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

