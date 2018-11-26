Analyzing DTS8 Coffee (BKCT) & Performance Food Group (PFGC)

DTS8 Coffee (OTCMKTS:BKCT) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of DTS8 Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DTS8 Coffee and Performance Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTS8 Coffee N/A N/A N/A Performance Food Group 1.15% 15.52% 4.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DTS8 Coffee and Performance Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTS8 Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Food Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Performance Food Group has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than DTS8 Coffee.

Risk & Volatility

DTS8 Coffee has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Food Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DTS8 Coffee and Performance Food Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTS8 Coffee $310,000.00 1.44 N/A N/A N/A Performance Food Group $17.62 billion 0.20 $198.70 million $1.54 22.13

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than DTS8 Coffee.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats DTS8 Coffee on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTS8 Coffee Company Profile

DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the roasting, marketing, and sale of gourmet roasted coffee in Shanghai and other parts of China. It markets and sells its coffee under the DTS8 Coffee, Don Manuel, and private label brands through distribution channels that serve consumers at restaurants, multi-location coffee shops, and offices. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Coffee & Tea, Inc. and changed its name to DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. in January 2013. DTS8 Coffee Company, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Jiangqiao, China.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products comprising pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware that include china and silverware; cookware, which comprise pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company offers value-added services related to foodservice distribution, including electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customers' businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. The company markets and distributes approximately 150,000 food and food-related products from 73 distribution centers to approximately 150,000 customer locations. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

