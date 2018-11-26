Analyzing Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) & Origin Agritech (SEED)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 0.13% 2.17% 1.24% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Origin Agritech does not pay a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and Origin Agritech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.09 billion 0.36 $120.80 million N/A N/A Origin Agritech $50.20 million 0.37 -$11.40 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Agritech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fresh Del Monte Produce and Origin Agritech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats Origin Agritech on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services. It primarily offers crop seeds, including corn, rice, and canola seeds. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

