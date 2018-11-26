Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.91 on December 21st

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) announced a semiannual dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9131 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

Anheuser Busch Inbev has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Anheuser Busch Inbev to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

NYSE BUD opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $118.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.29 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

