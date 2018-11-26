ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,491 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 88.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth $316,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 244,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 268,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.37.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $10.00 price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

