ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Stake Lessened by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 78.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,376 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 2,454 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $461,327.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 3,511 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total transaction of $657,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,074 shares of company stock worth $3,442,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.09.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

