ANZ (ANZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

ANZ stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. ANZ has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

About ANZ

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individual and business customers. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumer and private banking customers in Australia through the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact center, and various self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and corporate and commercial banking services comprising financial solutions through dedicated managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as the agricultural business segment.

