Apertura Capital LLC Buys 263,000 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Apertura Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 375.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 3.5% of Apertura Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Apertura Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,381,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after acquiring an additional 87,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $43.79 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

