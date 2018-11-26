Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.78

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFT. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded on February 23, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

