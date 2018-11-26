Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Position Raised by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,141 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.29% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 597.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 84,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 72,176 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $280,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 98.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,478,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,073,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redd Hugh purchased 2,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $313,283 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLE stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

