ARbit (ARB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $0.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. ARbit has a market cap of $5,629.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARbit has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One ARbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000197 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit Profile

ARbit (ARB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,149,710 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ARbit

ARbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

