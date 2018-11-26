ARC Document Solutions (ARC) and Viaspace (VSPC) Financial Comparison

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) and Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viaspace has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and Viaspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Document Solutions $394.58 million 0.29 -$21.51 million $0.15 16.47 Viaspace $110,000.00 16.30 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A

Viaspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Document Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of ARC Document Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viaspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of ARC Document Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Document Solutions and Viaspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Document Solutions -1.23% 5.59% 2.35% Viaspace -626.96% N/A -1,922.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ARC Document Solutions and Viaspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Document Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Viaspace 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Document Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.70%. Given ARC Document Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARC Document Solutions is more favorable than Viaspace.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions beats Viaspace on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc., a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads. The company also provides archive and information management services; and specialized color printing comprising color printing, finishing and assembly of graphic materials for regional and national retailers, franchises, marketing departments, theme parks, and cultural institutions. In addition, it develops and offers Web-based document management applications, such as SKYSITE, Planwell, and Abacus that facilitates project collaboration, manage print networks, track equipment fleets, create and maintain project document archives, and other document and content management tasks. Further, the company sells printing, imaging, and related equipment, as well as provides ancillary services, such as service and maintenance; and offers digital shipping and managed file transfer services. Additionally, it manages, distributes, and produces documents and information related to construction projects, including construction drawings, black and white and color signage, specification documents, and marketing materials. The company serves senior management teams, information technology and procurement departments, project architects, engineers, general contractors, facilities managers, and others in the architectural, engineering, and construction industries, as well as retail, technology, entertainment, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as American Reprographics Company and changed its name to ARC Document Solutions, Inc. in 2012. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Viaspace Company Profile

VIASPACE Inc. engages in the renewable energy business in the United States and internationally. It develops Giant King Grass (GKG), a biomass and energy crop. The company's GKG could be burned in biomass power plants to generate electricity; made into pellets that could be burned together with coal to reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants; generated bio methane through anaerobic digestion; and used as a feedstock for low carbon liquid biofuels for transportation, biochemical, and bio plastics, as well as animal feed. VIASPACE Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.