ARC Resources (ARX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.94

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.94 and last traded at C$9.94, with a volume of 1125883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.26.

Several research analysts have commented on ARX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a dec 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,100.00. Also, insider Bevin Mark Wirzba bought 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.28 per share, with a total value of C$49,909.40. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,333 shares of company stock valued at $346,227.

About ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. The company primarily holds interests in the Montney resource play properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and other assets located in the Cardium formation in the Pembina area of Alberta.

