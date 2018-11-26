Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Arch Coal worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 0.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,266,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after purchasing an additional 48,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,686,000 after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares during the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 15.8% in the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 717,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,274,000 after purchasing an additional 97,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Arch Coal by 260.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 628,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,255,000 after purchasing an additional 453,955 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCH opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.11. Arch Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.34 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Coal from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $101.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

