Arco Platform (ARCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th. Analysts expect Arco Platform to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $24.49 on Monday. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Sunday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arco Platform stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

