Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post sales of $327.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.24 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $307.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Ares Capital stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.23%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Eric B. Siegel acquired 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bates Ann Torre acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $287,999 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

