Argo Group (ARGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARGO. Boenning Scattergood set a $72.00 price target on shares of Argo Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Argo Group to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Argo Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Shares of ARGO opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $69.77.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.83 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

In other Argo Group news, Director F Sedgwick Browne sold 5,457 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $362,017.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Watson III sold 9,310 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $625,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,389.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,383,000.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

