Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 28th. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 17,641.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $58.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

