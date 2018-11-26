Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $928,473,000. Matson Money. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $697,104,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $365,017,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,735,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,530,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

