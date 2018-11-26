Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

