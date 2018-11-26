Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA (BIT:G) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.61 ($19.32).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

